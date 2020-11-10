Greg Clarke RESIGNS as FA chairman and apologises for ‘unacceptable words’ following controversy over ‘coloured’ comment

Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Greg Clarke has resigned as chairman of the Football Association following controversy surrounding his use of the word ‘coloured’ at a meeting with MPs on Tuesday. The 63-year-old, who was in the role since 2016, earlier issued an apology after describing Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) as ‘coloured’, acknowledging the term was not appropriate. […]