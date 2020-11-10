Greg Clarke RESIGNS as FA chairman and apologises for ‘unacceptable words’ following controversy over ‘coloured’ comment

Global  
 

Greg Clarke has resigned as chairman of the Football Association following controversy surrounding his use of the word ‘coloured’ at a meeting with MPs on Tuesday. The 63-year-old, who was in the role since 2016, earlier issued an apology after describing Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) as ‘coloured’, acknowledging the term was not appropriate. […]
