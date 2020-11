You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Luke Bryan and Tim Tebow Locked in Hilarious Trophy Showdown Ahead of Florida-Georgia Game



It started when Bryan became the temporary owner of Tebow’s Heisman. Credit: Southern Living Duration: 01:10 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Georgia football game at Missouri postponed due to COVID-19 concerns The Georgia football team won't be playing Saturday at Missouri, the fourth SEC game to be postponed this week due to COVID-19 concerns.

USATODAY.com 37 minutes ago