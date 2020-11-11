Look away Pep Guardiola – Man City suffer injury scare as Nathan Ake hobbles off during Netherlands friendly

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League round-up: Liverpool draw at Man City to leave Leicester top



Take a look back at the latest matches in the Premier League this weekend fromNovember 6-8. Title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City drew at the Etihad toleave Leicester top of the pile after.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:09 Published 3 days ago Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview



An in-depth look at the Premier League match between Manchester City andchampions Liverpool. City have been struggling to score goals, but that maychange against a Liverpool defence that has the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 5 days ago Guardiola makes US election joke as City prepare for Liverpool test



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola makes a quip about the US election as hisside prepares to take on Liverpool in the Premier League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 5 days ago