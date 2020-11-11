Look away Pep Guardiola – Man City suffer injury scare as Nathan Ake hobbles off during Netherlands friendly
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Liverpool have an injury crisis but Manchester City have problems in defence of their own with Nathan Ake limping off during the opening stages of the Netherlands’ friendly with Spain on Wednesday night. The versatile defender started at centre-back for the hosts, but was withdrawn after just six minutes of the contest. Ake was pictured […]
Liverpool have an injury crisis but Manchester City have problems in defence of their own with Nathan Ake limping off during the opening stages of the Netherlands’ friendly with Spain on Wednesday night. The versatile defender started at centre-back for the hosts, but was withdrawn after just six minutes of the contest. Ake was pictured […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources