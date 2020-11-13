Global  
 

Tennis babe Kristina Mladenovic enjoys jet-ski ride in Dubai

Mid-Day Friday, 13 November 2020
French tennis beauty Kristina Mladenovic is enjoying her Dubai getaway by trying her hand at watersports. On Thursday, she Instagrammed this picture (left) on a jet-ski and captioned it: "Finally back in town."

Last month, Mladenovic and Timea Babos retained their French Open women's doubles title, their second Grand Slam win...
