Tennis babe Kristina Mladenovic enjoys jet-ski ride in Dubai
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
French tennis beauty Kristina Mladenovic is enjoying her Dubai getaway by trying her hand at watersports. On Thursday, she Instagrammed this picture (left) on a jet-ski and captioned it: "Finally back in town."
Last month, Mladenovic and Timea Babos retained their French Open women's doubles title, their second Grand Slam win...
