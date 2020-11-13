Tennis babe Kristina Mladenovic enjoys jet-ski ride in Dubai Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

French tennis beauty Kristina Mladenovic is enjoying her Dubai getaway by trying her hand at watersports. On Thursday, she Instagrammed this picture (left) on a jet-ski and captioned it: "Finally back in town."



Last month, Mladenovic and Timea Babos retained their French Open women's doubles title, their second Grand Slam win... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

