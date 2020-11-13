Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool FC players already raving about Joe Gomez’s replacement – report

The Sport Review Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
The Liverpool FC players have high hopes for Joe Gomez’s replacement Billy Koumetio as Jurgen Klopp prepares to lose the England defender to a knee injury, according to a report in England. The Athletic, as quoted by the Mirror, is reporting that the Reds are braced to lose Gomez to a long-term knee problem following […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Gareth Southgate worried about Joe Gomez injury

Gareth Southgate worried about Joe Gomez injury 00:44

 England manager Gareth Southgate says he is hopeful Joe Gomez makes a speedyrecovery after suffering an injury during a training session ahead of theirfriendly match against the Republic of Ireland.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Liverpool FC interested in 20-year-old Dutch defender – report

 Liverpool FC are interested in Ajax defender Perr Schuurs as a potential replacement for Joe Gomez, according to a report in Italy. Italian media outlet...
The Sport Review