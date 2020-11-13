Jack Grealish ‘good enough for Barcelona’ as even Roy Keane praises Aston Villa captain after starring for England again

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Man United captain Harry Maguire dismisses Keane's criticism



Keane criticism rejected by Man United captain Harry Maguire Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:50 Published 1 week ago Harry Maguire rejects Roy Keane claim that Man Utd lack leadership



Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire rejects former captain Roy Keane’sassertion that the team lacks leadership and heart. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s menwill look to continue their perfect start to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:29 Published 1 week ago Ole rejects 'outspoken' Keane criticism



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rejects criticism from former team-mate and captain Roy Keane after he described the current squad as 'nowhere near good enough' following their.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:27 Published 1 week ago