Jack Grealish ‘good enough for Barcelona’ as even Roy Keane praises Aston Villa captain after starring for England again

talkSPORT Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Jack Grealish certainly turned a few heads with his latest dazzling performance for England, with the Aston Villa captain being tipped for a Barcelona move and even Roy Keane changing his mind about him! Grealish shone on only his third Three Lions appearance, providing an assist and putting in another fine all-round display in Thursday’s […]
News video: Saka: Grealish is a great talent

Saka: Grealish is a great talent 00:23

 Bukayo Saka says he's happy to be playing with Aston Villa's Jack Grealish.

