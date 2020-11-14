Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton 'terrified' by new Istanbul surface

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
A frustrated Lewis Hamilton said he was baffled and terrified by the treacherous nature of the track after winding up fourth for Mercedes in Friday's opening practice for this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix. The 35-year-old Briton, who is seeking to seal a record-equalling seventh world title in Sunday's race, said his day's...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: What next for Lewis Hamilton?

What next for Lewis Hamilton? 01:10

 Lewis Hamilton is bidding to make history at this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prixby winning a record-equalling seventh world championship. The British driver,who is 85 points clear of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, will matchMichael Schumacher’s title haul if he wins in Istanbul on Sunday.

Hamilton critical of "terrifying" Turkish GP F1 track surface

 Lewis Hamilton says the enjoyment of Istanbul Park has been taken away by the new Formula 1 track surface that is "terrifying the whole way around"
