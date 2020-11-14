Lewis Hamilton 'terrified' by new Istanbul surface
Saturday, 14 November 2020 () A frustrated Lewis Hamilton said he was baffled and terrified by the treacherous nature of the track after winding up fourth for Mercedes in Friday's opening practice for this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix. The 35-year-old Briton, who is seeking to seal a record-equalling seventh world title in Sunday's race, said his day's...
Lewis Hamilton is bidding to make history at this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prixby winning a record-equalling seventh world championship. The British driver,who is 85 points clear of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, will matchMichael Schumacher’s title haul if he wins in Istanbul on Sunday.