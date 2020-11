Pospisil falls short of capturing his 1st ATP Tour singles title Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil has fallen one win short of capturing his first career ATP Tour title after dropping a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 decision to Italian Jannik Sinner, 19, in the final of the Sofia Open indoor hardcourt tournament on Saturday in Bulgaria. 👓 View full article

