Watch Khaos Williams’ KO which UFC president Dana White called ‘one of the most vicious I’ve ever seen in my f****** life’

talkSPORT Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Dana White was left in genuine awe on Saturday after witnessing Khaos Williams deliver a stunning knockout of Abdul Razak Hassan. Although 2020 has been a chaotic year, the UFC have continued to deliver world class fights and jaw-dropping moments. Whether it was the epic lightweight fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, Joaquin Buckley’s […]
