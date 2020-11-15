Watch Khaos Williams’ KO which UFC president Dana White called ‘one of the most vicious I’ve ever seen in my f****** life’ Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Dana White was left in genuine awe on Saturday after witnessing Khaos Williams deliver a stunning knockout of Abdul Razak Hassan. Although 2020 has been a chaotic year, the UFC have continued to deliver world class fights and jaw-dropping moments. Whether it was the epic lightweight fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, Joaquin Buckley’s […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources It's Good To Be POTUS: The Many Perks Of Being Commander In Chief



The road to the Oval Office is fraught with peril and stained with blood, sweat, and tears. But once there, the US President makes out reasonably well. According to Business Insider, the president.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago

