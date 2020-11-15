Global  
 

Giants QB Daniel Jones shows toughness, earns respect of coach Joe Judge

Newsday Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Giants QB showed what he's made of in big win over Eagles.Â  "He's a really tough dude, mentally tough and physically tough," JudgeÂ said. "That really spreads throughout our entire team."
