England boss Southgate confirms positive coronavirus test

Boris Johnson self-isolating



Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with an MP who hassince tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has said. The PrimeMinister, who was admitted to hospital with coronavirus.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:25 Published 10 hours ago

Southgate - 'our aim is to be the best team in the world'



England manager Gareth Southgate says their aim is to be the best team in the world as they prepare to play Belgium in the Nations League Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:53 Published 2 days ago