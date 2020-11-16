Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

England boss Southgate confirms positive coronavirus test

SoccerNews.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed he contracted coronavirus last month, though he has since recovered. Reports emerged prior to Sunday’s 2-0 Nations League loss to Belgium that Southgate had tested positive for COVID-19. After England’s hopes of reaching the Nations League Finals were ended by Group A2 leaders Belgium, Southgate revealed the positive coronavirus test. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Gareth Southgate sets sights on Euro 2020 clash with Scotland

Gareth Southgate sets sights on Euro 2020 clash with Scotland 00:57

 England boss Gareth Southgate saw his side ease to victory over the Republicof Ireland before setting his sights on a European Championship clash againstScotland next summer. A much-changed Three Lions team secured a comfortable3-0 win at Wembley as Harry Maguire captained the side and opened the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson self-isolating [Video]

Boris Johnson self-isolating

Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with an MP who hassince tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has said. The PrimeMinister, who was admitted to hospital with coronavirus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:25Published
Southgate - 'our aim is to be the best team in the world' [Video]

Southgate - 'our aim is to be the best team in the world'

England manager Gareth Southgate says their aim is to be the best team in the world as they prepare to play Belgium in the Nations League

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:53Published
England training: All 24 players involved [Video]

England training: All 24 players involved

All of England's players took part in training on Saturday and therefore have passed their latest round of coronavirus testing despite Rep Ireland midfielder Alan Browne's positive test.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 06:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Hazard´s positive COVID-19 test disappointing, says Belgium boss Martinez

 Roberto Martinez labelled Eden Hazard’s positive coronavirus test “disappointing” as the Belgium head coach lamented the Real Madrid star’s absence....
SoccerNews.com

Piers Morgan wants answers from Gareth Southgate over coronavirus test reports

 Piers Morgan is demanding answers from Gareth Southgate following a report that the England manager tested positive for coronavirus last month.
Belfast Telegraph