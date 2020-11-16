England boss Southgate confirms positive coronavirus test
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed he contracted coronavirus last month, though he has since recovered. Reports emerged prior to Sunday’s 2-0 Nations League loss to Belgium that Southgate had tested positive for COVID-19. After England’s hopes of reaching the Nations League Finals were ended by Group A2 leaders Belgium, Southgate revealed the positive coronavirus test. […]
