Skip Bayless: James Harden joining Kyrie & Durant at Nets would be a ‘chaotic disaster’ | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Skip Bayless: James Harden joining Kyrie & Durant at Nets would be a ‘chaotic disaster’ | UNDISPUTEDAccording to reports, Kevin Durant recently spoke with Houston Rockets star James Harden about the possibility of playing together in Brooklyn. If the Rockets were to decide to move on from Harden, the Brooklyn Nets are at the top of his list of potential teams and are also a team that could offer the Rockets enough to make the deal happen, pairing him with Durant and Kyrie Irving. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Harden's interest in joining the Nets.
