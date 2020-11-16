Nitto ATP Finals 2020: Flawless Djokovic off to flying start with Schwartzman win Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Time, then, for Mr No1 himself, Novak Djokovic, to begin what could be another ground-breaking tournament. The six-time end-of-year No1 and five-time champion at the Nitto ATP Finals—which is playing for the 12th and last time at the iconic London O2 arena—was about to launch his assault on a record-equalling sixth title at the end-of-season […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

