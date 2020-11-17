Bob Arum insists Tyson Fury WILL face Anthony Joshua next if he beats Kubrat Pulev… despite Deontay Wilder insisting he has contract for third fight Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Tyson Fury is still on to fight Anthony Joshua next instead of facing Deontay Wilder for a third time, according to Bob Arum. Fury insists the rematch clause with Wilder has lapsed, meaning the Gypsy King is under no obligation to defend his WBC heavyweight title against the American. The Bronze Bomber begs to differ, […] 👓 View full article

