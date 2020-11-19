Global  
 

Tottenham vs Man City team news and live commentary: Mourinho takes on Guardiola in Premier League blockbuster

talkSPORT Thursday, 19 November 2020
It’s Jose Mourinho vs Pep Guardiola this weekend as the Premier League returns with the bang. Following the international break, the top-flight is back and Tottenham against Manchester City headlines this Saturday’s GameDay coverage on talkSPORT. In-form Spurs beat West Brom in their last game before the international break and go into this weekend’s matches […]
News video: Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview

Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview 01:28

 An in-depth look at Tottenham's Premier League clash against Manchester City,as Jose Mourinho locks horns with Pep Guardiola once again.

