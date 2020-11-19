Tottenham vs Man City team news and live commentary: Mourinho takes on Guardiola in Premier League blockbuster
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () It’s Jose Mourinho vs Pep Guardiola this weekend as the Premier League returns with the bang. Following the international break, the top-flight is back and Tottenham against Manchester City headlines this Saturday’s GameDay coverage on talkSPORT. In-form Spurs beat West Brom in their last game before the international break and go into this weekend’s matches […]