Manchester City have persuaded Pep Guardiola to sign a new long-term contract at the Etihad, putting an end to widespread speculation over their manager's future

Pep Guardiola ends speculation over Man City future as he signs new contract to boost hopes of signing Lionel Messi from Barcelona Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year contract at Man City, the Premier League club have confirmed. The Spaniard, who was out of contract at the end of the...

talkSPORT 57 minutes ago