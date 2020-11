You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rooney: I can manage and captain Derby



Wayne Rooney says he is capable of both captaining and managing Derby County after he was put in temporary charge of the club alongside Shay Given, Liam Rosenior and Justin Walker. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:06 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Derby County live - updates from Wayne Rooney's press conference The Rams player-coach and skipper previews the Championship clash against Middlesbrough

Derby Telegraph 2 days ago