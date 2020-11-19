Global  
 

After long wait, Arizona's Nico Mannion overjoyed as Golden State Warriors' 2nd-round pick

azcentral.com Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Former Arizona point guard Nico Mannion, who starred at Phoenix Pinnacle High School, is ecstatic Golden State chose him in second round of Wednesday's NBA Draft.
 
