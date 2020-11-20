Michael Owen states his prediction for Newcastle v Chelsea FC Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon. The Blues will be looking to maintain their promising momentum in the Premier League following a four-game winning run in all competitions. Frank Lampard’s side secured a 3-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor […] 👓 View full article

