Rebekah Vardy wins first stage of libel battle with Coleen Rooney

Leicester Mercury Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Rebekah Vardy wins first stage of libel battle with Coleen RooneyThe wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is suing Coleen Rooney, who accused her of leaking fake stories she posted on her Instagram account to The Sun newspaper.
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Rebekah Vardy wins first stage of Coleen Rooney legal battle

Rebekah Vardy wins first stage of Coleen Rooney legal battle 01:40

 Rebekah Vardy has won the first stage of her legal battle against Coleen Rooney, which will form the basis of her libel case against her next year.

