Coleen Rooney loses first stage of libel battle with Rebekah Vardy

Derby Telegraph Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Coleen Rooney loses first stage of libel battle with Rebekah VardyThe wife of the Derby County's captain and co-interim manager has accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking false stories she posted on her Instagram account to The Sun newspaper.
