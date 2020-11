Coleen Rooney loses first stage of libel battle with Rebekah Vardy

PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Published Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney set for first High Court hearing in libel battle 01:00 Rebekah Vardy’s high-profile libel battle against 'Wagatha Christie' ColeenRooney is set for its first High Court hearing. Mrs Rooney, 34, accused MrsVardy in October last year of leaking stories about her private life to themedia, a claim denied by the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.