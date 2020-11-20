Coleen Rooney loses first stage of libel battle with Rebekah Vardy
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
The wife of the Derby County's captain and co-interim manager has accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking false stories she posted on her Instagram account to The Sun newspaper.
The wife of the Derby County's captain and co-interim manager has accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking false stories she posted on her Instagram account to The Sun newspaper.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources