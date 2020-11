Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Free agency opened in the NBA on Friday at 6 p.m. ET. No deals can be signed until 12:01 p.m. Sunday, and many of the biggest available names — such as the Lakers' Anthony Davis and Fred VanVleet, who has seen his star rise meteorically with the Toronto Raptors — did not make immediate decisions on their futures.