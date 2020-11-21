Global  
 

Manchester City Predicted XI: We predict manager Pep Guardiola's starting XI as travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the afternoon kick off in the Premier League

Saturday, 21 November 2020
Manchester City Predicted XI: We predict manager Pep Guardiola’s starting XI as travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the afternoon kick off in the Premier League. Guardiola signed an extension to his City contract this week, which was welcome news for City fans and the club as a whole. The Spaniard will be desperate to follow […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Pep plays down Sterling request of Southgate

Pep plays down Sterling request of Southgate 00:41

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has played down the suggestion that he pressurised Gareth Southgate into resting Raheem Sterling on International duty.

