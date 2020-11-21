Joaquin Buckley inspired Kanye West with UFC knockout and promises fans to ‘expect fireworks’ Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Joaquin Buckley has promised fans to ‘expect fireworks’ as he prepares to return to the UFC octagon after his stunning knockout on Fight Island. ‘New Mansa’ left Abu Dhabi with a plethora of bonuses and plaudits for the spinning wheel kick which rendered Impa Kasanganay prone on the deck. Buckley, who works part time at […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

