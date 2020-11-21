Joaquin Buckley inspired Kanye West with UFC knockout and promises fans to ‘expect fireworks’
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Joaquin Buckley has promised fans to ‘expect fireworks’ as he prepares to return to the UFC octagon after his stunning knockout on Fight Island. ‘New Mansa’ left Abu Dhabi with a plethora of bonuses and plaudits for the spinning wheel kick which rendered Impa Kasanganay prone on the deck. Buckley, who works part time at […]
