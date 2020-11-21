Bruno Fernandes comes out on top after VAR penalty drama as Manchester United claim all three points against West Brom
Saturday, 21 November 2020 () Bruno Fernandes scored the only goal of the game as Manchester United beat West Brom 1-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday night. He first had a penalty awarded again him, which was overturned by VAR, and then went on to eventually net a spot-kick of his own at the second attempt. United dominated the first […]
Pep Guardiola called Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Porto a "perfectperformance" after his side came from behind to open their Champions LeagueGroup C campaign with three points. City were made to..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published