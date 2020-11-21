Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bruno Fernandes comes out on top after VAR penalty drama as Manchester United claim all three points against West Brom

talkSPORT Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes scored the only goal of the game as Manchester United beat West Brom 1-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday night. He first had a penalty awarded again him, which was overturned by VAR, and then went on to eventually net a spot-kick of his own at the second attempt. United dominated the first […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A man has become a "prisoner in his own home" after discovering he was 'allergic to electricity' [Video]

A man has become a "prisoner in his own home" after discovering he was 'allergic to electricity'

A man has become a prisoner in his own home after discovering he is allergic to electricity.Bruno Berrick, 48, has coated his bungalow where he lives with his partner and three daughters in special..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published
Pep Guardiola praises 'perfect' performance [Video]

Pep Guardiola praises 'perfect' performance

Pep Guardiola called Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Porto a "perfectperformance" after his side came from behind to open their Champions LeagueGroup C campaign with three points. City were made to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published