You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Maryland-Ohio State Football Game Canceled Due To ‘Elevated Number’ Of COVID-19 Cases In Terps’ Program



The Maryland Terrapins and Ohio State Buckeyes won't face off on the gridiron this weekend due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within Maryland's program, the team announced Wednesday afternoon... Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:30 Published 1 week ago Did bumpy Ohio primary make for smoother general election?



Local election officials in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana said they felt relieved Tuesday when it became clear they wouldn't face problems like what Ohio saw in its April primary. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:08 Published 2 weeks ago Is Ohio the swing state it used to be?



Despite a 24-year process of gradual reddening, political science experts said Wednesday that the results of Ohio’s 2016 and 2020 elections aren’t necessarily signs that the state is falling into a.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:05 Published 2 weeks ago