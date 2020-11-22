AEW star Chris Jericho reveals there were talks for him to have a boxing match or to wrestle against Mike Tyson Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Mike Tyson gets back into the boxing ring next Saturday against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. The pair will contest an eight-round exhibition match, but Tyson, 54, has already flirted with a return to wrestling this year, too. Iron Mike has gotten himself into tremendous shape for his return to the spotlight and that was […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mike Tyson returns to the ring



Mike Tyson is returning to the ring. Take a look at this pic of the boxing champ preparing for his match-up with Roy Jones Junior. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:18 Published 5 days ago Mike Tyson Ready to Rumble in Legends Only League Debut



Staples Center will be the site for Mike Tyson's return to the ring on November 28th as he hosts an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr as part of his new Legends Only League. Jim Hill caught up with Mike.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:55 Published 1 week ago

