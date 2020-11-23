Jose Mourinho delivers verdict on Tottenham Hotspur’s title chances
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho has insisted that his Tottenham Hotspur side are not fighting for the title, despite watching his team move top of the Premier League table on Saturday. The Lilywhites produced an impressive performance at their home ground as they claimed a 2-0 victory over Manchester City thanks to goals from Son Heung-Min and Giovani […]
