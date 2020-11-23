Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jose Mourinho delivers verdict on Tottenham Hotspur’s title chances

The Sport Review Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho has insisted that his Tottenham Hotspur side are not fighting for the title, despite watching his team move top of the Premier League table on Saturday. The Lilywhites produced an impressive performance at their home ground as they claimed a 2-0 victory over Manchester City thanks to goals from Son Heung-Min and Giovani […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Jose: We're at the start, not like City

Jose: We're at the start, not like City 01:46

 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he is at the beginning of a journey and will be taking on Manchester City who have been title contenders for nearly a decade on Saturday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tottenham top the Premier League after win against City [Video]

Tottenham top the Premier League after win against City

Jose Mourinho watched Tottenham produce one of his trademark performances tosecure a 2-0 home win over Manchester City. Counter-attacking goals in eachhalf from Son Heung-min and substitute Giovani Lo..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published
Merse: Spurs can win the title [Video]

Merse: Spurs can win the title

Soccer Saturday's Paul Merson believes Jose Mourinho's winning mentality gives Tottenham a genuine chance of winning the title.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:02Published
Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview [Video]

Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Tottenham's Premier League clash against Manchester City,as Jose Mourinho locks horns with Pep Guardiola once again.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Jamie Carragher claims Tottenham's Premier League title hopes are 'fanciful'

Jamie Carragher claims Tottenham's Premier League title hopes are 'fanciful' Jamie Carragher has given his verdict on Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League title hopes and Jose Mourinho's efforts at the club since his arrival in November.
Football.london

National media delivers verdict on Spurs' win over Man City and title challenge

National media delivers verdict on Spurs' win over Man City and title challenge Jose Mourinho's side saw off Pep Guardiola's team in 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening and the national media were impressed by what they...
Football.london

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI: We predict Spurs manager Jose Mourinho's starting XI as they host Manchester City in the Premier League's game of the day

 Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI: We predict Spurs manager Jose Mourinho’s starting XI as they host Manchester City in the Premier League’s game of the day....
Shoot Also reported by •BBC News