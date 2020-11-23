Global  
 

After 30 years, The Undertaker will finally 'Rest in Peace'; announces retirement

Mid-Day Monday, 23 November 2020
The Undertaker, also known as 'The Deadman' and 'The Phenom' recently bid his final goodbye to WWE at Survivor Series 2020 in epic fashion. Survivor Series 2020, was celebrating the 30th anniversary of Undertaker in WWE. The legendary superstar made his debut at this very pay-per-view 30 years ago in 1990. So it was only fitting...
