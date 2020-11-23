Global  
 

Troy Deeney says Liverpool ace Roberto Firmino is still one of the Premier League’s best strikers as Jurgen Klopp hits back at ‘ridiculous’ criticism

talkSPORT Monday, 23 November 2020
Troy Deeney insists Roberto Firmino is one of the best strikers in the Premier League. The Liverpool forward scored for just the third time in his past 24 league games in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Leicester. While Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota have been scoring for fun, the goals have dried up for […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Klopp: My boys were on fire

Klopp: My boys were on fire 02:37

 Jurgen Klopp lauds his Liverpool team following their 3-0 win over Leicester to move up to second in the Premier League.

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra admits celebrating Roberto Firmino goal as Jurgen Klopp dubs criticism ‘ridiculous’ after Liverpool’s win vs Leicester

 Manchester United legend Patrice Evra admitted celebrating a Liverpool goal in their 3-0 win over Leicester on Sunday. The Reds made it 64 unbeaten league games...
