British Competition Driver of the Year Autosport Award nominees announced
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Formula 1 stars Lando Norris and George Russell, World Endurance champion Mike Conway and Formula E race winner Oliver Rowland are the 2020 nominees for Autosport's British Competition Driver of the Year Award
