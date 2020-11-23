British Competition Driver of the Year Autosport Award nominees announced Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Formula 1 stars Lando Norris and George Russell, World Endurance champion Mike Conway and Formula E race winner Oliver Rowland are the 2020 nominees for Autosport's British Competition Driver of the Year Award 👓 View full article

