Conor McGregor’s UFC return to be on BT Sport Box Office as ‘Nortorious’ takes on Dustin Poirier

talkSPORT Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Conor McGregor’s much-anticipated return to UFC will be available on BT Sport Box Office, it has been announced. The 32-year-old, who retired from the sport for a third time earlier this year, reversed his decision once again and signed a deal to fight Dustin Poirier on January 23. Let's make it official! 💎 The Diamond […]
