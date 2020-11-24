Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin nominated for prestigious ICC Player of the Decade Award
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
India skipper Virat Kohli had been nominated for all the men's awards while women's cricket talisman Mithali Raj is the only Indian to be nominated for the Women's Player of the Decade prize.
