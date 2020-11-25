CL: Barcelona stroll into last 16 after thrashing Dynamo Kiev 4-0
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Barcelona qualified for the Champions League last 16 with two games to spare on Tuesday as Martin Braithwaite scored twice in a 4-0 win over Dynamo Kiev. Lionel Messi was among a handful of key players rested for Barca but Braithwaite's double, as well as goals from Sergino Dest and substitute Antoine Griezmann saw the Catalans...
