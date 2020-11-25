Gordon Taylor to stand down as chief executive of Professional Footballers’ Association at end of 2020/21 campaign
Professional Footballers’ Association chairman Gordon Taylor will resign from his role by the end of the 2020/21 season. According to the Telegraph, Taylor’s 40-year tenure will come to an end over the next few months following the completion of a review into the PFA which recommends an overhaul of the organisation. Taylor, the chief executive of […]
