Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Remembering ‘Hand of God’: Here’s how Diego Maradona scored his most famous goal in 1986 World Cup

Zee News Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Argentine football legend, Diego Marado passed away on Wednesday after suffering a massive heart attack. Widely called as the greatest footballer of all time, Maradona scored two of his most famous goals in the 1986 World Cup.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Diego Maradona Dies From Heart Attack at 60

Diego Maradona Dies From Heart Attack at 60 01:39

 Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He passed away just two weeks after undergoing surgery for a clot in his brain. Widely regarded as one of the best footballers of all time, Maradona was instrumental in Argentina’s 1986...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Soccer legend Diego Maradona rests in peace at 60 [Video]

Soccer legend Diego Maradona rests in peace at 60

Argentina soccer superstar Diego Maradona died of heart attack on Nov 25. He passed away at age of 60. Maradona also had undergone emergency surgery for subdural haematoma several weeks ago. Maradona..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Diego Maradona: Footballing legend who showed us the 'hand of God' dead at 60 [Video]

Diego Maradona: Footballing legend who showed us the 'hand of God' dead at 60

As controversial as he was talented, Maradona is a gigantic loss for the beautiful game. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 03:49Published
Maradona dies aged 60 [Video]

Maradona dies aged 60

Argentina World Cup winner Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | WATCH | Diego Maradona's famous 'Hand of God' goal in 1986

 Legendary Argentinian football great Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60. Watch his iconic 'Hand of God' goal against England in 1986.
News24

News24.com | Lineker pays tribute to 'Hand of God' Maradona

 Former England striker Gary Lineker praised the late Diego Maradona as "arguably the greatest of all time" on Wednesday, but could not resist a reference to the...
News24 Also reported by •Leicester MercuryUpworthy

Diego Maradona: The indomitable genius who drove Argentina to World Cup glory

 Diego Armando Maradona was loathed by a nation for the ‘Hand of God’ in Mexico City but adored by the world for his moment of genius just four minutes later.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC SportBBC News