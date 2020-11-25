Bayern Munich 3-1 RB Salzburg: Lewandowski and Sane goals help Bayern into last 16 Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Robert Lewandowski and Leroy Sane help Bayern Munich to victory over RB Salzburg to qualify for the Champions League last 16. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources My focus is on Bayern, says Mueller Thomas Mueller admitted he watched Germany's humiliating loss to Spain with horror, but insists his focus remains on European champions Bayern Munich despite...

Mid-Day 20 hours ago





