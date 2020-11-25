|
Bayern Munich 3-1 RB Salzburg: Lewandowski and Sane goals help Bayern into last 16
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Robert Lewandowski and Leroy Sane help Bayern Munich to victory over RB Salzburg to qualify for the Champions League last 16.
