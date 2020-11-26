Global  
 

Diego Maradona dies: A look at the Argentina and Napoli icon´s greatest ever goals

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Diego Maradona dragged Argentina to World Cup glory, triumphed in Italy and Europe with Napoli and won countless individual honours. Along the way, the footballing great – who died on Wednesday at the age of 60 – scored some of the greatest goals the game has ever seen. No matter the occasion, or indeed the […]
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Argentinian soccer legend, Diego Maradona, dies aged 60

Argentinian soccer legend, Diego Maradona, dies aged 60 05:16

 Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60 in the city of Tigre.

