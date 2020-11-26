Diego Maradona dies: A look at the Argentina and Napoli icon´s greatest ever goals
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () Diego Maradona dragged Argentina to World Cup glory, triumphed in Italy and Europe with Napoli and won countless individual honours. Along the way, the footballing great – who died on Wednesday at the age of 60 – scored some of the greatest goals the game has ever seen. No matter the occasion, or indeed the […]
The investigators who are in charge of the cause of the death of former soccer player Diego Maradona assured on November 25 that the experts who surveyed the house in the Tigre private neighborhood did