Yuvraj, Sehwag, Shoaib, Beckham, Lara 'really sad' about Diego Maradona's death. See posts
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () The sports fraternity has come together in unison to mourn the loss of legendary Argentinean footballer Diego Maradona.
Maradona, who led Argentina to victory at the 1986 FIFA World Cup and was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, died on Wednesday due to cardio-respiratory arrest at his home in the...
The investigators who are in charge of the cause of the death of former soccer player Diego Maradona assured on November 25 that the experts who surveyed the house in the Tigre private neighborhood did