Joe Cole admits ‘unbelievable’ Chelsea FC summer signing has impressed him

The Sport Review Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Joe Cole has admitted that he has been highly impressed by the “unbelievable” impact that Thiago Silva has had since signing for Chelsea FC in the summer. Frank Lampard moved to bring the veteran defender, 36, in on a free transfer over the summer after his contract expired at Paris Saint-Germain. Despite concerns about his […]
