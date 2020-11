Jonathan Smith and Oregon State football preparing for Cal



Oregon State hosting Cal on Saturday at Reser Stadium. Credit: KEZI Published 1 week ago

Boise State's Nick Crabtree makes his first start on the offensive line after making the switch from tight end



Crabtree came to BSU as a three-star tight end, and now in his fifth year, he made his first start against Air Force. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 02:07 Published 3 weeks ago