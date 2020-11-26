Jonny Bairstow EXCLUSIVE: England star speaks with Darren Gough on the scary strength of white ball side and his hopes of Test recall
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Jonny Bairstow admitted England’s strength in depth in white ball cricket is scary as they get ready to face South Africa. England have travelled to South Africa for their first overseas tour since the coronavirus pandemic caused a global sporting shut down. They will face three ODIs and three T20s with ball-by-ball commentary of each […]
Jonny Bairstow admitted England’s strength in depth in white ball cricket is scary as they get ready to face South Africa. England have travelled to South Africa for their first overseas tour since the coronavirus pandemic caused a global sporting shut down. They will face three ODIs and three T20s with ball-by-ball commentary of each […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources