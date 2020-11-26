Global  
 

South Africa vs England: Archer and Wood pace bowling, Morgan’s big decisions and Rabada among key things to watch out for

talkSPORT Thursday, 26 November 2020
England’s white ball series with South Africa starts this week with every ball of every game exclusively live on talkSPORT 2. It is England’s first overseas tour since the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc with sport across the globe. We have three ODIs and three T20s to look forward to with the first T20, beginning at […]
