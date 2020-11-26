Napoli players wear Diego Maradona No.10 shirts in tribute to club legend prior to Europa League clash against HNK Rijeka
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Napoli players donned Diego Maradona No.10 shirts prior to their Europa League clash with HNK Rijeka on Thursday. The Argentine football legend, who guided Napoli twice to their only Serie A titles, died at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday. Maradona scored 81 goals in 188 league games during a […]
