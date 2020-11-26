Global  
 

Napoli players wear Diego Maradona No.10 shirts in tribute to club legend prior to Europa League clash against HNK Rijeka

talkSPORT Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Napoli players donned Diego Maradona No.10 shirts prior to their Europa League clash with HNK Rijeka on Thursday. The Argentine football legend, who guided Napoli twice to their only Serie A titles, died at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday. Maradona scored 81 goals in 188 league games during a […]
News video: Napoli fans' tribute to Maradona

Napoli fans' tribute to Maradona 00:25

 Napoli fans chanted Diego Maradona's name and lit up flares around the San Paolo stadium to pay tribute to their late club icon ahead of their side's Europa League encounter against Rijeka on Thursday night. Credit: Twitter/@sempreciro

