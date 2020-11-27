Alex Smith emotionally looks back on long path from life-saving surgery to 1st place in NFC East Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Following his team's 41-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith spoke with FOX Sports' Kristina Pink to detail what his journey and the win mean to him, two years to the day after he had emergency, life-saving surgery on a leg infection.

