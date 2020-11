You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Bookies line up to back John Terry as next Derby County manager Odds have dramatically come in on Aston Villa number two replacing Phillip Cocu

Derby Telegraph 10 hours ago



Odds tumble on Aston Villa coach John Terry becoming Derby boss Aston Villa assistant coach John Terry is now the odds-on favourite to become the next Derby County manager and fans of the Championship club have a theory after...

Lichfield Mercury 3 days ago



Swansea City boss Steve Cooper asked about Derby County links as rumours swirl Latest on the Derby County next manager search as Steve Cooper of Swansea City comments on rumours linking him with a move across the Championship to Pride Park

Derby Telegraph 1 week ago