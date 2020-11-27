Global  
 

News24.com | Diego Maradona funeral cortege heads to cemetery near Buenos Aires

News24 Friday, 27 November 2020
A hearse bearing the flag-draped coffin of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona rolled through the center of Buenos Aires as thousands of fans bade him a final farewell.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Thousands of Argentinians gather in Buenos Aires after Diego Maradona's death

Thousands of Argentinians gather in Buenos Aires after Diego Maradona's death 00:25

 Thousands of Argentinians celebrating the life of Diego Maradona gathered at the obelisk monument in the centre of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, November 25.

