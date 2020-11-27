Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Live cricket updates: Black Caps v West Indies, first Twenty20

New Zealand Herald Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Live cricket updates: Black Caps v West Indies, first Twenty20All the action as the Black Caps take on the West Indies in the first Twenty20. ‌ The Black Caps and the West Indies will take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of tonight's first Twenty20 cricket...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: First Black cardinal seeks common ground with Biden

First Black cardinal seeks common ground with Biden 01:25

 Wilton Gregory, the archbishop of Washington, DC who this week will become the first African American cardinal, said on Tuesday (November 24) that he want to find common ground with the incoming U.S. administration despite disagreements on some issues.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

First all-Black officiating crew makes NFL history [Video]

First all-Black officiating crew makes NFL history

Referee Jerome Boger leads the first ever all-Black officiating crew to take charge of an NFL Game.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:29Published
Dog walker captures incredible footage of big cat sighting in the Welsh countryside amid fears a PUMA is on the loose [Video]

Dog walker captures incredible footage of big cat sighting in the Welsh countryside amid fears a PUMA is on the loose

This is the moment a dog walker came face-to-face with a big cat while walking through woodland at night in a terrifying encounter with a suspected PUMA. Toby Matthews, 32, captured incredible footage..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy [Video]

Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy

Bruno Fernandes was involved in penalty drama at both ends against West Bromas the midfielder secured Manchester United’s first home league win of theseason. The referee awarded West Brom a penalty..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Live cricket updates: Black Caps v West Indies, third Twenty20

Live cricket updates: Black Caps v West Indies, third Twenty20 All the T20 action between the Black Caps and West Indies. ‌ Glenn Phillips has a stance at the crease and the tics to go with it that hint at homage to Steve...
New Zealand Herald

Live cricket updates: Black Caps v West Indies, second Twenty20

Live cricket updates: Black Caps v West Indies, second Twenty20 All the action as the Black Caps take on the West Indies in the second Twenty20. ‌ Black Caps batsman Glenn Phillips may not have seemed to have played a large...
New Zealand Herald

Cricket: Black Caps to take a knee in first Twenty20 against West Indies at Eden Park

Cricket: Black Caps to take a knee in first Twenty20 against West Indies at Eden Park The Black Caps and the West Indies will take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of tonight's first Twenty20 cricket international at Eden...
New Zealand Herald