Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho jokes Harry Winks was ‘too honest’ about fluke goal and should’ve lied to win Puskas Award

talkSPORT Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was astounded Harry Winks owned up to his fluke goal in the 4-0 Europa League victory over Ludogorets on Thursday night. Winks somehow managed to score from no less than 56 yards against the Bulgarians, seemingly spotting goalkeeper Plamen Iliev off his line before executing an inch-perfect effort via the crossbar. […]
 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says that Harry Winks admitted that he didn't mean his wonder goal against Ludogorets but he was delighted with the way he and his team played.

