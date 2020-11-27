Watch Jack Welsby score dramatic last-gasp try to help St Helens clinch Super League Grand Final over arch rivals Wigan
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Jack Welsby scored a last-gasp try in a remarkable finish to help St Helens clinch the Super League Grand Final title with an 8-4 victory over arch rivals Wigan. The scores were level at 4-4 heading into the final minute, thanks to two Lachlan Coote penalties and a Jake Bibby try for Wigan, and Zak […]
