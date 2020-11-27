Global  
 

Watch Jack Welsby score dramatic last-gasp try to help St Helens clinch Super League Grand Final over arch rivals Wigan

Friday, 27 November 2020
Jack Welsby scored a last-gasp try in a remarkable finish to help St Helens clinch the Super League Grand Final title with an 8-4 victory over arch rivals Wigan. The scores were level at 4-4 heading into the final minute, thanks to two Lachlan Coote penalties and a Jake Bibby try for Wigan, and Zak […]
Super League Grand Final: Wigan 4-8 St Helens - Welsby's last-gasp try wins it for Saints

 Teenager Jack Welsby scores a last-gasp try as St Helens retain their Super League crown in a dramatic Grand Final climax against Wigan.
